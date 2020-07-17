Police say armed, dangerous teen accused of sexual assault wanted in more alleged violence

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Sir Emarion M. Tucker

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect who is accused of harming others while out on bail, police said.

The Madison Police Department said the Special Victims Unit is looking to locate 18-year-old Sir Emarion M. Tucker, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tucker was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary in an incident on Sept. 1, 2018, when he was 16 years old, police said. In that case, a 43-year-old woman said he entered her home no Helene Parkway through an unlocked window shortly after 2 a.m., demanded money and sexually assaulted her. He stole cash, her phone and debit card.

In a news release Friday, police said there is a warrant for Tucker’s arrest in connection with an attack and attempted sexual assault against another woman in May 2020 while he was out on bail on the 2018 charges.

Tucker has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, armed robbery, battery and two counts of bail jumping for an alleged attack on Radcliffe Drive, police said.

Detectives have also developed probable cause to arrest Tucker for an attempted carjacking, robbery and battery of a 77-year-old woman on Cottage Grove Road on July 9, according to the report.

Police said there has also been warrant issued for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Anyone seeing him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.