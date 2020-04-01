2 hospitalized following North Paterson Street shooting, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are responding to a shooting in the 100 block of North Paterson Street, according to an incident report.

Police said two people were hospitalized following the shooting. Both victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a man on foot shooting at a vehicle. Shortly after, police said the vehicle that had been hit pulled up in front of the City County Building. Police said at least one person in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Other occupants in the car have been detained, according to an incident report.

Police said the other victim was an un-involved man who happened to be walking near Paterson Street and East Washington Avenue when shots rang out.

The suspect is still at large, according to the report.

Detectives with the Madison Police Department, along with help from the Violent Crimes Unit, are leading the investigation.

The Madison police and fire departments responded to the scene.