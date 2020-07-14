MPD: At least 2 shot following ‘targeted event’ on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to a weapons violation on the city’s west side Monday night.

An incident report said police were dispatched to Balsam Road and Leland Drive, which is across the street from the local Walgreens. An officer at the scene told News 3 Now at least two people have been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the incident appears to be a “targeted event.”

Several police squad cars can be found in the area, and an apartment on 2005 Leland Dr. has been blocked off with crime scene tape. Shell casings were also spotted near the sidewalk and steps leading to the apartment.