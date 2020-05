Police respond to shots fired report, don’t find any evidence

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to Acewood Boulevard and Garnet Lane around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they conducted a search of the area.

Officers did not find any evidence of a gunshot, according to an incident report.

