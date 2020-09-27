Police respond to shots fired on Madison’s southwest side

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered multiple shell casings early Sunday morning near a BP gas station following reports of shots fired in the 4500 block of Verona Road.

As officers arrived to the scene, a vehicle was seen speeding in the area. When police stopped the vehicle, one passenger got out and ran. Two other occupants, a male driver and female passenger, remained in the car. The driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to an incident report.

Police conducted a K-9 search to find the man who ran from the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful.

During their initial investigation at the scene, police discovered that a gas station sign, located right above a fuel tank, had been struck by a bullet during the shooting.

Officers in the area also received information about a vehicle in the area that may have been related to the shots fired report. It was found unoccupied on a nearby street. Police towed the vehicle to the Madison Impound Facility to hold as evidence.

