Police respond to shots fired incident involving 2 vehicles on Madison’s east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a shots fired incident on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were sent to the intersection of Burke Road and Congress Avenue at 4:12 p.m., according to the incident report.

None of the buildings sustained property damage and no one was hurt, but an investigation revealed two vehicles were involved.

Officials believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

