Police respond to reports of gunshots from car on Madison’s east side

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a report from residents of the 4600 block of Hayes Road who said they observed a person shooting a handgun from a moving car at around 10:15 this morning.

The incident report said the car was gone upon officers arrival but spent casings were located.

There was no damage noted. No victims have come forth at this time.

