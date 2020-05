Police respond to report of shots fired, don’t find any evidence of shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene to investigate, but they did not find any evidence of gun shots in the area.

