Police respond to report of person with gun at Warner Park; shell casing recovered

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said several officers responded to Warner Park, on North Sherman Avenue, at about 5:15 p.m. for a report of someone with a gun, and a shot being fired.

Officers recovered a shell casing near a park shelter, according to the report. There were many people in the area, but officers didn’t get a lot of cooperation from witnesses, police said. One man told officers he didn’t want to be a “snitch.”

The report said there was no indication anyone had been injured in the incident.

