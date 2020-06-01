Police respond to multiple break-ins, reports of looting across Madison as downtown demonstration turns violent

MADISON, Wis. — Looters broke into several businesses across Madison Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the city’s police department.

Interim Madison Police Chief posted about the incidents on his blog Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a break-in at Rock’s Liquor Store on Milwaukee Street. This is on the city’s east side.

Around the same time, officers on the south side were dispatched to Park Street Storage on S. Park Street on reports of a break-in.

About twenty minutes later, officers covering the central district responded to reports of looting at the Stop N Shop on E. Mifflin Street.

Around 1:30 a.m., central district officers heard about looting taking place at Fontana Sports Specialties on N. Henry Street.

Midtown officers also responded to a break-in report around 1:30. They were sent to the JoAnn Fabrics on Odana Road.

And the final incident of looting was reported around 2:45 a.m. Midtown officers were dispatched to Lee Dorn Jewelers on Mineral Point Road.

These incidents came as officers dealt with a second night of violent demonstrations in downtown Madison. Sunday evening started off with a group of 100 protesting the death of George Floyd and other black men killed by police. Things remained peaceful until around 9:30, when the city’s temporary curfew went into effect.

Police said as the crowd grew, so did the violent acts. Stores were broken into and vandalized, several fires were started and rocks and other items were thrown at police. Several officers were injured as a result, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police arrested 15 people. One person arrested for looting was armed with a gun.

Other law enforcement agencies and members of the the Wisconsin National Guard assisted the Madison Police Department.