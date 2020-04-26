Police respond to burglary in progress at Wonder Bar Steakhouse, arrest suspect

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to the Wonder Bar Steakhouse early Sunday morning after receiving a report of a burglary in progress, according to an incident report.

When police arrived at the restaurant just before 1 a.m. they found Naji Westbrooks at the scene. He was taken into custody by the Madison Police Department with help from several other agencies.

Police said Westbrooks was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

