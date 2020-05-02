Man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following shots fired on Russett Road, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 41-year-old man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after police responded to the 5700 block of Russett Road.

Law enforcement officials responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. When police arrived, they worked to stabilize the victim before he was sent to a local hospital.

Police said the victim had previous connections with the suspect and that it was not a random act.

According to an incident report, the community is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

