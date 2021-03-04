Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

Susan Walsh Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months. And defense officials say the proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon.

The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

And it comes as law enforcement was on high alert around the U.S. Capitol Thursday after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building.

