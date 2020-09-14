Police release surveillance video, images of gas station robber armed with 12-inch knife
Investigators ask help identifying man
MADISON, Wis. — Investigators released video and still surveillance images Monday morning and asked for help in an armed-robbery case in Madison.
The Madison Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 7, a person armed with a 12-inch knife robbed the Casey’s General store on Cross Hill Drive.
On Monday, police released six images and a 28-second video and asked the public’s help in identifying the robber.
He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark mask and neon green gloves, officials said.
Anyone who can help identify the person in the images is asked to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online at p3tips.com or by calling 608-266-6014.
