Police release photo of suspect in December baseball bat beating

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Police are still searching for a man who allegedly hit another man with a baseball bat last month.

On December 13, the man allegedly swung the bat at the other man’s head during an argument at a Kwik Trip. The victim suffered minor hand and knee injuries after blocking the bat.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the alleged suspect.

He is reported as being a tall, white, man with a long beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-2014.

