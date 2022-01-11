Police release photo of suspect in December baseball bat beating
MADISON, Wis. – Police are still searching for a man who allegedly hit another man with a baseball bat last month.
On December 13, the man allegedly swung the bat at the other man’s head during an argument at a Kwik Trip. The victim suffered minor hand and knee injuries after blocking the bat.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
On Tuesday, police released photos of the alleged suspect.
He is reported as being a tall, white, man with a long beard.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-2014.
