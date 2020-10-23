Police release photo of biker accused of pointing gun at family during road rage incident

Photo provided by the Madison Police Deprtment.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department released a photo of a man and woman on a motorcycle wanted in connection to a road-rage incident last Friday.

The man is accused of pointing a gun at a Sun Prairie family as they drove on Madison’s far east side, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said a couple and two young children were headed north on Nelson Road when a motorcyclist began tailgating their truck. The motorcyclist then reportedly parked his bike in front of the truck in the middle of the road.

Police said the motorcyclist began yelling at the truck’s driver for not using a blinker.

The motorcyclist reportedly pushed the female rider away when she tried to intervene, the release said. The man then reportedly pulled a gun from his pants and pointed it at the family, police said.

The man and woman rode away shortly after this incident.

They were last seen outbound on American Parkway.

Police describe the man as white, in his 30s. He was wearing a ball camp backwards and a black hooded sweatshirt. He was riding a white Harley motorcycle, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by computer at p3tips.com.

