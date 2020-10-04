Police release name of victim killed in Beloit homicide

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police have released the name of the woman who died early Saturday morning in a shooting.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Chelsey R. Payton. Payton is the 26-year-old…

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

According to a Facebook post from the department, Chelsey R. Payton, 26, was killed near Park and Grand avenues.

Police said the other victim, Jeffrey D. Scott, 32, was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities said they had no other updates to provide Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, and that there is evidence of many shots being fired at the location. The investigation is still ongoing.

