Police release image of truck involved in theft of boat in Walworth County
TOWN OF LINN, Wis. — Town of Linn police released an image of a truck involved in a boat theft that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post, a man was seen driving the truck and hooking the boat up to the truck around 12:55 p.m. Thursday.
The post said the truck appears to be an early 200’s Chevy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police detective at 262-275-6194 ext. 21.
