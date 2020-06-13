Police release image of truck involved in theft of boat in Walworth County

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. — Town of Linn police released an image of a truck involved in a boat theft that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, a man was seen driving the truck and hooking the boat up to the truck around 12:55 p.m. Thursday.

The Town of Linn Police Department is looking for assistance with identifying the owner of the vehicle in the below… Posted by Town of Linn Police Department on Friday, June 12, 2020

The post said the truck appears to be an early 200’s Chevy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police detective at 262-275-6194 ext. 21.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments