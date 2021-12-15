Police release further details on crash that left three people dead
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police released further details Wednesday about a crash that killed three people and injured a fourth.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Cottage Grove Road at Cottage Court on Tuesday, just after 9:21 a.m, near Highway 51/Stoughton Road.
RELATED: Cottage Grove Road reopens after deadly crash that killed three people
Police said a gray sedan was traveling west on Cottage Grove Road when the driver ran a red light and struck a black SUV. Police said the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Both drivers were killed by the impact. A passenger in the SUV was also killed.
Police said a passenger in the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.