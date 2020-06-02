Police recover two rifles stolen from burning squad car

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have recovered two AR-15 rifles that were reportedly stolen after rioter lit a Madison Police Department squad car on fire Saturday evening as downtown Madison was overcome with looting and unrest.

According to an incident report from the department, the officers were separated from their parked vehicle when they responded to an incident in Peace Park. They were later unable to return to their car due to a large crowd of demonstrators.

Later that night, the car was lit on fire and the two rifles were taken from the vehicle as it burned.

Police said one of the guns was returned by a local businesses owner who found it in a nearby trash can. The other was recovered by the MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit on Sunday.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing and they anticipate making arrests.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments