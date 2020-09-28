Police recover stolen handgun that was stolen during violent attack in June

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered a stolen handgun over the weekend that was originally stolen during an “extremely violent attack” in late June.

During the original attack, a pedestrian with a concealed carry license was struck by multiple people after he was almost hit by a car. The victim was knocked unconscious, and his gun was stolen.

On Saturday, officers said they spotted a driver speeding and driving recklessly on the Beltline. When they made contact with the driver in the 1900 block of Pike Drive later that day, police found the victim’s stolen handgun, which was loaded, on the floorboard of the car the man was driving.

Jamie Williams Jr., 33, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, drug charges and on multiple warrants.

