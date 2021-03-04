Police recover handgun, high-capacity magazine during traffic stop on Madison’s north side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered a handgun with a high-capacity magazine Wednesday evening while conducting speed enforcement on Madison’s north side.

The Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team pulled over a vehicle in the 1200 block of Northport Drive that was traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said a passenger, 20-year-old Damarion D. Martin, ran from the car during the traffic stop.

Officers chased Martin to a nearby field and eventually took him into custody.

Police said they recovered a handgun with a high-capacity magazine during the stop. Martin was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

