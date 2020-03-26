Police recover damaged ATM that may have been stolen from Madison tavern

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a damaged ATM was found in a city park.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walking his dog in Quann Park on the 1800 block of Quann-Olin Parkway called the Madison police department after he found a damaged ATM.

Officers collected the damaged machine and investigated to see if it matched a report from several hours earlier of a stolen ATM at Mickey’s Tavern on the 1500 block of Williamson Street.

The incident is still under investigation.

