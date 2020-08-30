Police recover 13 shell casings at following shooting on Madison’s southwest side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered 13 shell casings from different caliber handguns early Sunday morning when they responded to a shots fired report in the 5800 block of Balsam Road.

According to an incident report, a building in the area was struck by gunfire twice.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

