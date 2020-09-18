Police recover 10 shell casings in roadway following shots fired on Madison’s southwest side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered at least 1o shell casings in the roadway early Friday morning.

Officers who responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Saybrook Road spoke to a witness who reportedly told police they heard shots ring out after 1 a.m. before they heard a crash.

No one injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Anyone with information about the shots fired incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

