Police: Reckless driver causes crash that kills 2 Milwaukee teens

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a reckless driver has caused a crash that killed two teens and left a third person in critical condition.

The fatal crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the city’s north side. Authorities say the reckless driver traveling at high speeds crashed into a vehicle, killing two 18-year-old Milwaukee women who died at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman in the vehicle was critically injured. Police have arrested a 37-year-old man while they continue to investigate. It’s the second fatal crash this week in Milwaukee involving a reckless driver.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night when a reckless, speeding driver crashed into the vehicle in which she was riding and fled the scene.

