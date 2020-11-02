Police receive several calls reporting Halloween kidnapping, investigation indicates it was likely domestic incident

MADISON, Wis. — Police shared new information Monday after receiving calls from several callers Halloween night reporting that they “saw a girl get kidnapped” following an altercation between a man and woman in a parking lot on West Gilman Street.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, evidence indicates that the incident was likely a domestic incident where a man forced the woman into an older van before driving off.

Police said one eyewitness said the incident seemed to be a “couple’s quarrel and fight,” and not a random incident.

Officers with the MPD have not located the van or its occupants.

There have not been any subsequent reports of a woman being kidnapped downtown, according to the report.



Incident Date10/31/2020 – 7:27 PM

Address400 block W. Gilman St.

DetailsThe MPD’s Officer In Charge (OIC) took several calls Halloween night, including a few from media members, following a social media post that indicated someone “saw a girl get kidnapped” following an altercation between a man and woman in a W. Gilman St. parking lot. A MPD detective interviewed an eyewitness. Based on her statements, and the totality of the evidence, it appears this was likely a domestic dispute where a man forced a woman into an older van and drove off. The eyewitness said this seemed to be a “couple’s quarrel and fight,” not a random act. The MPD has not yet located the van or its occupants. There have been no subsequent reports of a woman being kidnapped downtown, or any that would indicate someone is now missing.

