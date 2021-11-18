Police presence outside apartment complex on Madison’s east side

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — There is a police presence outside of an apartment complex on Madison’s east side.

Multiple squad cars were seen at the building near the intersection of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road.

So far, Madison police have not provided any information about the ongoing situation. They say they expect to release more information later Wednesday night.

News 3 Now has a crew on scene

This story will be updated as we get more information.

