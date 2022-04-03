Police: One dead after shooting at northern Illinois mall

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a mall in Rockford, Ill. Saturday night.

According to a report from CBS news partner 23 News, police were sent to CherryValley Mall at around 7:10 p.m. and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds near a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly said the incident started as a fight inside the mall. Officials said there is no danger to the public.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

