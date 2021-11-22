Police: No evidence of sexual assault at middle school Rec Night

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police say they do not believe a sexual assault occurred during a Rec Night at Marshall Middle School last week.

Police were called to the school Friday after reports of “suspicious activity.”

According to police, a student reported that two other students were in a girls’ bathroom stall at the same time.

On Saturday, police said video from outside the bathroom did not support that a crime was committed.

On Monday, officers clarified that no male students entered the bathroom at the time of the incident, which led officers to believe that no sexual assault occurred.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, however, police re-iterated Monday that they believe no crime was committed.

