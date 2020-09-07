Police: Motorcycle, parked vehicle crash leaves 2 injured; 10-year-old taken by Med Flight

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

File photo

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a parked vehicle Sunday night in Stoughton, police said.

The Stoughton Police Department said officers, firefighters and EMS responded just after 7 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 1300 block of East South Street.

According to the report, a 45-year-old man was taken from the scene to UW Hospital and a 10-year-old girl was taken to Stoughton Hospital and later taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital.

Police said the man and girl were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Stoughton police said the Wisconsin State Patrol has been called in to reconstruct the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.