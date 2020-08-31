Police: Most arrested during Kenosha protests not from city

Associated Press by Associated Press

Chief Dan Miskinis

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police say most of the people arrested in demonstrations against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha were not city residents.

Police records show that of the 175 people arrested during protests in Kenosha since Blake was shot in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, 102 have addresses outside of the city — including 44 different cities.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into violence that has damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

A video of the officer shooting Blake in the back that went viral shortly after the shooting on Aug. 23. The Kenosha County Sheriff claimed Friday that he has not seen video.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.