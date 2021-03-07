Police: Middleton man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police arrested a man after receiving claims of sexually assaulting a child over the course of eight months.

According to a news release, Middleton detectives received information on Thursday that a man had been repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and showing them pornographic images.

Detectives conducted an investigation which led to to the arrest of 53-year-old Brian R. Henige on Saturday.

Henige, a Mount Horeb resident, was booked into the Dane County Jail. Police said he faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, repeating those acts over eight months, and exposing the child to harmful materials.

Information regarding this ongoing investigation can be submitted to the Middleton Police Department.

