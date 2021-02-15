Police: Man with handgun tries stealing woman’s vehicle in Madison

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are attempting to find two suspects in connection with a weapons violation Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 900 block of South Park Street at about 12:45 p.m., according to an incident report. A 19-year-old woman told officers two men known to the victim followed her in a vehicle throughout the City. The woman said the 20-year-old and 22-year-old were both armed with handguns.

Police said one of the men got out of his vehicle and tried taking the woman’s car while pointing a handgun at her. The report said the two men left the scene after the victim told them she called police.

Officials were unable to provide a description of the suspects.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.