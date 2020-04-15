Police: Man with gun fatally shot outside Wisconsin hospital

Associated Press by Associated Press

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them outside a Wisconsin hospital.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They found him armed with a handgun near the emergency department entrance.

The hospital just west of Milwaukee was locked down as officers talked with the man, repeatedly asking him to drop the gun.

Police say he was shot after he aimed the weapon at officers.

Police say the man’s presence at the hospital was not related to the coronavirus.

