Police: Man trespasses into Platteville home, kisses victim in bedroom

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police are searching for a man who trespassed into a person’s home early Wednesday morning.

Officials received a report of a man who went into the victim’s bedroom and started kissing them. Police said the victim awoke and screamed to alert others in the home.

The man was last seen running on Market Street before heading into the backyards of homes toward Mineral Street. He is described as a white man in his 30s with short blonde hair. Police said he was wearing a blue, mechanic-type polo shirt.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.

