Police: Man suspected of robbing bank with note to face charges in 2 Madison robberies

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Longino

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing robbery charges this week in connection with two crimes at banks last month, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 26-year-old Marcus Longino is the suspect in two robberies at different Old National Bank locations in Madison that were two days apart. He’s facing a possible two counts of robbery of a financial institution.

Police said Longino entered the Old National Bank on Midvale Boulevard on Aug. 19 saying he was cashing a check, but instead produced a note and robbed the bank.

Two days later, Longino robbed the Old National Bank on Raymond Road by demanding money from the bank manager, police said. There was no weapon observed in either incident.

According to the report, descriptions of the suspect, the vehicle involved and video evidence led investigators to identify Longino as the suspect was wanted in both bank robberies.

Longino has been held in the Dane County Jail since Sept. 1 on a parole violation, according to jail records. Police said the tentative bank robbery charges were referred to charging authorities on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.