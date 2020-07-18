Police: Man stole merchandise, cash from East Washington Avenue Walgreens

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole merchandise and cash from a Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Saturday morning.

The man allegedly claimed he was armed with a gun, but he did not show one off during the robbery. He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to an incident report the man was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat, black T-shirt and blue jeans. Police described him as a Black man in his 40s.

