Police: Man shot at three times on East Washington Avenue

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a 47-year-old man Thursday afternoon in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue.

Acccording to an incident report, the victim was not injured in the shooting. The victim said he did not know the suspect.

Residents who live in the area reported hearing the shots. They described the shots as coming from a small caliber weapon.

Officers were unable to locate shell casings at the scene, according to the report. No property was damaged either, according to police.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Black man with long dreads. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments