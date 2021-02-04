Police: Man robs Pancheros restaurant on Madison’s west side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a robbery at a Mexican restaurant Thursday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at the Pancheros on 402 S. Gammon Rd. at 10:15 a.m.

According to an incident report, a man got in through a back door and ordered an employee to the ground as he directed two other workers to empty the cash register.

Officials said a gun was “implied” but not seen, and the robber ran out of the store with an unknown amount of money. Witnesses told police the man was wearing a black mask and red jacket and was likely 20 to 30 years old.

No one was hurt, and an investigation is ongoing.

