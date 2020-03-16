Police: Man groped woman at Plato’s Closet

MADISON, Wis. — A man allegedly groped a woman Friday evening after calling her “cute” at a Plato’s Closet.

Accoridng to an incident report, the victim was putting clothes on racks at the store when the man touched her. Police said the woman immediately pulled away and told the man the store had surveillance cameras, causing him to leave.

The man is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches and roughly 25 to 30 years old. He has a full beard and moustache, with shoulder length dreadlocks that are a lighter color at the end. He was wearing a blue jeans and black jacket over a white t-shirt.

