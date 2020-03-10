Police: Man follows 15-year-old after asking her to get in car

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old girl reported a suspicious person Monday afternoon after the stranger asked her to get in his car and continued to follow her after she declined.

According to an incident report, the girl was walking on Whenona Drive around 2:20 p.m. when a man around 20-years-old pulled over to talk to her. The girl told police the man was asking her to go on a date and tried to get her to join him in his vehicle.

Police said the man continued to drive behind the girl as she walked away. The 15-year-old eventually ran into a friend and began walking with her. The man then drove off.

According to the rleease, the man in the car was Hispanic and about 20-years-old. He was wearing all black and spoke with an accent.

The man never got out of the car and he did not touch the girl.

