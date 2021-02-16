Police: Man caught running with cash register following report of armed robbery at Subway

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Subway after police caught him running with a cash register Monday night.

Officials were sent to the Subway at 2813 N. Sherman Ave. at 6:39 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Officials said the suspect took out a gun inside the sandwich shop and removed the cash register.

Police later found a 36-year-old man running in the area while holding a register. He was arrested for various charges in connection with the robbery. Officials did not release the man’s name.

