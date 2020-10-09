Police: Man accused of breaking man’s leg in State Street attack faces charges in another State Street battery; victim suffers significant facial injuries

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of breaking a man’s leg in an attack in downtown Madison last week is accused in another unrelated attack on the same street causing significant injuries, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 20-year-old woman was walking Thursday night with a friend in the 600 block of State Street when she looked across the street to see a man banging the head of another man on the sidewalk, and possibly against a storefront.

Police said the attacker ran as officers responded. Some officers, with the help of K-9 Archie, established a perimeter, while others went to help the 26-year-old victim. He suffered significant facial injuries including a badly swollen eye, a large lump on the back of the head and a chipped tooth. The victim told police he was trying to sleep in an alley off of State Street when the unprovoked assault took place.

According to the report, K-9 Archie picked up the suspect’s scent and led police to a nearby parking garage. Officers cleared the area and Archie’s handler announced to anyone still present that they could be bitten. Police said two hands then emerged from under a parked truck.

Police said 26-year-old Antonio D. Nelson, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery and felony bail jumping. Nelson is also facing charges in an attack on State Street on Sept. 30 that left a homeless man with a broken leg.

