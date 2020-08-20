Police make third arrest in connection to killing of Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a third teen in connection with the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl announced that the Madison Police Department arrested 17-year-old Jerry Ward on Wednesday afternoon. Wahl said Ward was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

BREAKING: Madison Police announce a third person has been arrested in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott. 17-year-old Jerry Ward was arrested yesterday linked to looting on the 600 block of State Street in May. He now faces 1st degree homicide charges. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/YniyjGsUB9 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 20, 2020

Ward was also connected to looting that happened in late May on State Street. He was booked into jail Wednesday on a burglary charge for allegedly looting a business in the 600 block of State Street.

Ward will be charged later Thursday with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree homicide as party to a crime, according to Wahl.

“Gun violence continues to be the number one problem for MPD and for our people,” Wahl said. “The surge, the numbers, the problems that we’ve seen this summer are really unprecedented, we continue to devote all our resources in the effort of solving them.”

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said Ward is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Police arrested two other teens, 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, in connection with the shooting that killed Anisa. Both teens have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Today, Wahl confirmed Carreon, Brown and Ward were in the same car when the shooting happened.

Wahl says his department as see a rising trend of gun violence linked to stolen cars. During Thursday’s press conference, he urged citizens to do a better job protecting their vehicles.

“Most of the burglary cases we see, entries are made through open or unlocked doors,” he said. “Often vehicles that are stolen have keys in the car or unlocked.”

On Saturday, Anisa Scott’s mother and grandmother, alongside Boys & Girls Club of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson, announced plans for a celebration of life and unity march to honor Anisa’s life. Wahl says the department is working with the group to ensure the event take place safely.

