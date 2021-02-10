Police make arrests, confiscate guns in effort to crack down on recent car thefts

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photos courtesy of the Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s police chief is crediting a redirection of department resources with helping officers make arrests tied to a string of strong-armed robberies, car crashes and other recent crimes police said stemmed from an increase in vehicle thefts.

Police Chief Dr. Shon Barnes said the department redirected resources to the problem on Tuesday.

During follow-up investigations, officers recovered three stolen cars, confiscated four guns, seized drugs, and made five arrests.

“Crime prevention is a joint effort, so please continue to lock your cars and do not leave them running unattended, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” Madison Police Chief Dr. Shon Barnes said. “We will continue our efforts as needed to address this problem as we are committed to make Madison a safer place for us all.”

Madison police provided extra patrols in some area neighborhoods and focused some of their redirected efforts on parking lots throughout the Madison area, according to an incident report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.