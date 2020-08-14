Police make 2 arrests in connection to killing of 11-year-old girl

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

During a press conference Friday, police said they’ve arrested two people in connection with the shooting: 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown.

Both are facing charges of first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Police said both are being held in the Dane County Jail.

Police said Carreon was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated crime while driving in a stolen vehicle. According to a news release, Carreon had a loaded handgun tucked in his waistband at the time of his arrest. Brown was arrested Friday.



Anisa Scott was shot Tuesday morning while riding in a car on Madison’s east side. Police believe she was a passenger in the intended target’s car.

Her family made the decision to remove her from life support at 11:11 a.m. Thursday. They shared memories of her during a news conference held earlier this week.

“Sweet, sweet baby, (she would) text me every morning, ‘Good morning, grandma,’” Anisa’s grandma Lorene Gomez said.

Anisa is being remembered as a smart and happy girl who loved basketball.

“I will always cherish the 11 years I did get to spend with her,” said Ashley Rios, Anisa’s mother. “She will continue to live through all of us.”

Anisa was about to enter the 6th grade in the Sun Prairie School District. The school district is providing emotional support to students and staff impacted by Anisa’s death.

The community is also holding a candlelight vigil in Anisa’s honor Friday night.

“She will always be remembered, never forgotten,” Anisa’s father, Marcel Scott, said. “I love you with all my heart, baby, and one day, we’ll meet again.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. The CEO of Concero has donated $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced on its Facebook page that the donation was made “so Anisa will have the home going celebration she deserves.”

Boys & Girls Clubs have been asked by the Rios/Scott family to help make funeral arrangements for Anisa Scott. Today Amy… Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County on Friday, August 14, 2020

Anyone who would like to send cards to the family can send them to 1818 W. Beltline Avenue c/o Ashley Rios.

Anisa’s death marks the tenth homicide in Madison so far this year.

