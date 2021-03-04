Police looking to talk to man in connection with Sun Prairie homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are looking to speak with a man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Authorities said they are searching for 33-year-old Anthony Young to talk to him about a recent shooting that left one man dead. Police did not say if Young is a suspect or person of interest in their investigation. Young is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds.

On Feb. 23, a man was dropped off at UW Health Union Corners Clinic with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest. The victim, 29-year-old Shanton S. Robinson, later died from his injury.

Sun Prairie police said they were eventually able to trace the shooting back to the 200 block of Broadway Drive.

Anyone with information about Young’s location is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.