Police looking for Thursday night shooting Suspects

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they found shell casing in the street following reports of shots fired off of Packers Avenue late Thursday night.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ln and Redwing Ln.

According to officers a passing car was struck by bullets but the two occupants were unharmed.

The two people described to have exchanged gunfire were a 40-year-old male with glasses, a blue t-shirt, and a gray zip-up sweater, and another male in dark clothing.

They were seen leaving the scene in a possible white or gray 4 door sedan.

Police are asking that anyone with more information contact MPD.

