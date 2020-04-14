Police looking for suspects after attempted break-in on Madison’s far west side

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted break-in on the city’s far west side.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said a resident living on Hidden Cave Road near Blackhawk Park saw two people trying to get into their home through the back door at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspects ran away after the resident yelled at them.

No arrests have been made.

